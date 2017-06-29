Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway now under consideration

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ A regular meeting on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project was held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, meeting was attended by first deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Alirza Suleymanov, Deputy Chairman Zaman Novruzov, other representatives of the structure, as well as executives of Georgian Railways CJSC.

The work on the Azerbaijani and Georgian sections of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the results achieved and other technical issues were discussed here. A number of project-related details were also in the center of attention.

Participants of the meeting made an inspection of the road in order to check the readiness and familiarity with the new infrastructure facilities on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.