Baku Metro switches to summer schedule

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Metro due to the transfer to the summer schedule makes changes to the train schedule on July 10.

Report informs, according to new schedule, during peak hours (8 am – 10 am and 5 pm - 7:30 pm) interval on the line from station Hazi Aslanov to 28 May and back is 2.5 minutes in non-peak hours – 3 minutes.

Notably, although there are two lines in Baku Metro, trains move the main part of the way through one line. Therefore, interval towards Icherisheher and Darnagul doubles.

Notably, summer schedule will be in effect until new academic season.