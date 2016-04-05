Baku Metro increases security measures

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Police control over movement of passengers in Baku metro stations has been strengthened. This morning police launched serious inspections in all metro stations.

Report informs, spokesperson of CJSC 'Baku Metro', Nasimi Pashayev confirmed the information.

'Each passenger entering metro stations are inspected by special devices. Police has strengthened security measures in all stations to prevent any provocation, which may occur in regard with frontline situation. Furthermore, additional forces involved at entrance and exits as well as at over the stations and platforms'.