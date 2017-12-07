Baku lowers speed limit on two major highways

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Due to rainy weather terms, speed limit has been lowered in two major highways in Baku.

The speed limit on all lines of Heydar Aliyev Avenue to Buzovna circle and from Zykh circle to Heydar Aliyev International Airport lowered to 20 km/h.

The spokesperson of Baku Transport Agency Mais Aghayev told Report.

He said that the main purpose is to ensure safety of the movement on roads: “The drivers are advised to obey the speed limit on the roads,” he said.