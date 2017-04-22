Baku launches one more Traffic Exchange Center

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Transport Agency (BTA) continues its works towards creation of a new traffic exchange center.

Report was informed in the BTA, work is underway for establishment of traffic exchange center on the territory near Darnagul subway.

The asphalt pavement is being renovated upon the BTA's order. After completion of the work, necessary measures will be taken to ensure convenient and safe movement of buses and passengers; additional parking pavilions will be installed. Along with buses, taxi parking points have also been laid out within the project at the Darnagul Traffic Exchange Center.

Initially, busses travelling from Binagadi, Bilajari, Mehdiabad, Fatmayi, Mahammadi, Pirshagi, Digah and Novkhani settlements will enter the Darnagul Traffic Exchange Center.

At present, Azadlig Avenue station serves as an ultimate parking for majority of these route lines.