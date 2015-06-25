 Top
    Baku-Istanbul flight delayed

    Flight belongs to Turkish Airlines

    Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Istanbul flight of "Turkish Airlines" scheduled for today at 21:30 postponed.

    Report informs referring to the head office of "Turkish Airlines", the reason for this were technical problems incurred in the aircraft "Boeing-737" .

    The company will provide additional information for passengers who have purchased a ticket for the flight. Passengers will be sent to Istanbul in the next flight, or their ticket will be refunded.

