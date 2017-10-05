Baku International Sea Trade Port inks MoU with Romanian Constanta port

Bucharest. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (BISTP) and Romanian Constanta port (Maritime Ports National Administration) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding within the Silk Road Summit in Romanian city of Constanta.

The Eastern Europe Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the document was signed by BISTP Director General Taleh Ziyadov on behalf of Azerbaijan and by Dan Nicolae Tivilichi, Director General of Constanta port on behalf of Romania.

T. Ziyadov told Report that the memorandum is of great importance: "The Baku port, which has 100,000 tons of transshipment capacity, is considered one of the main corridors of the cargo, exported from China to the West and passing through Azerbaijan. According to the memorandum, the sides intend to ensure and promote increasing quantity and quality of transshipment of all cargo types using capabilities of both ports".

Notably, Constanta port has the capacity to allow development of the Silk Road corridor due to its operational capabilities. Thus, it is possible to transport cargo from China to the Central and Western Europe by railway as well as to the Eastern Europe and Baltic countries through the Danube River.

Today's two-day Silk Road Summit, which is held at the Constanta port - passenger terminal, is attended by about 200 delegations from 12 countries. In the Summit, T. Ziyadov will deliver a speech on the theme "Baku port: restoration of Silk Road, connection of continents".