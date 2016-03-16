Baku International Bus Terminal warns drivers and passengers

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/Baku International Bus Terminal Complex will work in intensified work regime from today till March 28 in regard with Novruz holiday.

Report was told by Duty Chief of the complex Mahammad Abdullayev.

According to M.Abdullayev, during ordinary days 7 500 - 8 500 passengers transported by 300-350 vehicles, but on the eve of the holiday 16-17 thousand passengers are expected to be transported by 650-700 vehicles.

'Baku International Bus Terminal Complex has started sale of tickets both online and through boxing-offices 10 days in advance', M.Abdullayev added.

Shift Chief said as in every holiday, Price Control Commission of 11 persons will operate in order to prevent artificial increase in price of the tickets.