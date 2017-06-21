Baku International Bus Station to switch to enhanced operation

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku International Bus Station has made changes to the schedule regarding Eid al-Fitr.

Report informs citing the press service of the Bus Station, it will switch to enhanced operation from June 23 to 28.

200 additional buses will be allocated on these days in order to prevent passenger density and ensure regular work. Notably, 7,5-8,000 passengers are transported by 300-330 trips during other days, while over 16,000 passengers are expected to be transported nearly by 500 trips on holiday.

Taking into account passenger density on the holiday, the Bus Station recommends passengers, travelling to the regions to buy tickets a few days before. Thus, tickets are on sale for all schedules assigned before ten days.