 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku-Ganja speed train will be launched after major overhaul

    More trains will be purchased for this line

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-Ganja speed train will be launched after major overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

    Deputy head of passenger transportation department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Madat Shikhaliyev told Report.

    “KISS” branded trains produced by Swiss “Stander Rail” company will move to Ganja with 100-140 km/hour speed. We expect to purchase more trains of this type in the future”.

    Notably, major overhaul is underway in 600km railway between Baku and Boyuk Kasik. Overhaul of 12.5km part of Bargushad-Mususlu railway was started in December. Execution of this project started in October 2015 and 186km railway has been reconditioned so far. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi