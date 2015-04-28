Baku-Aktau flights get cheaper

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC starts the next action discounts.

Report was told in the company discounts in airlines are for flights on Baku-Aktau-Baku.

Tickets for the flights to Baku-Aktau-Baku is 213 euros (243 manats), in the direction of Aktau-Baku-Aktau 263 dollars (276 manats). Flights at discount prices will operate until May 24.Tickets are non-refundable.

Mile-points for these classes are not charged, the maximum period of stay at destination - one month. The ticket price includes fees and taxes.