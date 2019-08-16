AZN 7.4 billion directed to fixed capital this year

In January-July of this year, AZN 7,395,500,000 was directed to fixed capital from all financial sources for the development of economic and social sectors of the country, and 67.7% of the total amount was spent on construction and installation costs.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that 64.3% of total investments was spent on production spheres, while 26.4% on service and 9.3% on housing construction. The amount directed to the fixed capital from internal resources made 70.8% of total investment.

Enterprises and organizations account for 55.3%, while budget funds for 28.1%, bank loans for 7.9%, private funds for 6.9%, extra-budgetary funds for 1.5%, and other funds for 0.3% in the total amount directed to fixed capital.