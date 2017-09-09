 Top
    'Azərsu' announces tender on 4 lots

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Azərsu” OJSC has announced an open tender for purchase of steel, polyethylene pipes and fittings at the expense of its domestic resources.

    Report informs citing official media, tender announced on 4 lots.

    Lot-1 covers purchase of steel pipes and fittings, lot-2 polyethylene pipes, lot-3 fittings for polyethylene pipes, lot-4 polyethylene corrugated pipes.

    Participation fee for each lot is 300 manat.

    Bidders must submit the required documents (except tender proposal and bank guarantee) to the “Azərsu” OJSC Department for Procurement Management at 67, Moscow Avenue, Baku, until October 2 at 18:00, tender proposal and bank guarantee till October 10 at 16:00.

    Bidders' proposals will be opened at the mentioned address on October 11, at 16:00.

