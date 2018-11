"Azercell" makes changes in roaming calls

From next month, regardless of direction of call 1 minute calculation interval will be applied to incoming calls

10 September, 2016 12:22

https://report.az/storage/news/3ff4b6c9463daa455b5fe1c56caa5bce/1dfe1c30-56fd-4d2c-8e86-0ce10eb49c7f_292.jpg Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azercell Telecom" has warned subscribers. Report informs referring to newspaper "Azerbaijan" regardless of direction of call 1 minute calculation interval will be applied to incoming calls from October 10.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.