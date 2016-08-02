Azercell extends list of countries with a single discounted rate

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani mobile communications market leader Azercell Telecom continues to offer a variety of beneficial tariffs for everyone who is planning to go on vacation in summer.

Report was told in the company, thus, the company further extended the list of countries where Azercell subscribers will enjoy their calls at a single discounted rate:

Country Incoming call (per minute) Outgoing call to all directions

(per minute) Mobile Internet (per MB) Outgoing text (per SMS) Georgia 0.32 0.80 0.55 0.10 Turkey 0.32 1.00 0.55 0.15 Estonia 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Finland 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Greece 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Jersey 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Latvia 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Lithuania 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Poland 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Romania 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Austria 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Belarus 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Bulgaria 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Croatia 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Czech Republic 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 France 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Germany 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Hungary 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Portugal 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20 Spain 0.32 1.50 3.50 0.20

All post-paid and pre-paid subscribers in roaming can benefit from 5 minutes of free call to Call Center. Azercell also recalled the deposit required for roaming service activation for post-paid subscribers. As a result, all Azercell subscribers were able to easily activate roaming service before they travel abroad. Pre-paid subscribers may activate their roaming service by dialing *135*1#YES from cell phones while the post-paid subscribers need to text “START” to 8808.

Azercell will continue to present exciting campaigns for subscribers in roaming.