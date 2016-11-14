Azerbaijani shipping company to buy ships worth nearly 11 mln USD

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Caspian Marine Services LLC (CMS) will buy two PSV (Platform Supply Vessel) E.R.Stavanger and E.R.Aalesund with sales price of 6 mln USD each, from German ER Offshore, which to cost at least 10.5 to the company.

Report in forms citing Caspian Marine Services.

"A while ago several media spread information that the ships cost 6 mln USD. However, the parties only reached preliminary agreement on the sale. Talks are underway regarding fully implementation of the transaction and some issues must be agreed. If we reach agreement, certain works are to be carried out for delivery to the Caspian Sea," the information says.

Notably, the ships are already in maintenance condition for over a year and not involved in any operations. Therefore, all machines and mechanisms must be configured to working condition.