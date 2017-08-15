Azerbaijani businessmen building a business center in Minsk

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani entrepreneurs Vasif Ismayilov and Agibat Mammadov launched construction of a business center in central Minsk, Belarus, in front of the former Cherven market.

Report informs citing TUT.by, construction works started in late 2016.

The project was developed by architect Boris Shkolnikov's studio. The 7-storey administrative building at the intersection of Mayakovsky and Aranskia streets will occupy about 7.5 thousand square meters. The building will include offices, public facilities, underground car park for employees and guests. The works are expected to be completed in May 2019.

Notably, V. Ismayilov's construction company has built a new building of the Belarusian embassy to Azerbaijan in 2013. A. Mammadov's company is known for construction of bridges and water pipelines in Azerbaijan.