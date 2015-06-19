Azerbaijan to carry out technical service for helicopters AW139

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Silk Way Helicopter Services a part of the Silk Way Group holding, will carry out maintenance of helicopters AW139, which operate in the Caspian Sea, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Report informs referring to the weekly BizavWeek, negotiations with the Anglo-Italian helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland are underway.After the agreement and acquiring of the necessary certification Silk Way Helicopter Services will be able to do maintenance of helicopters.

According to the information acquiring new AW139 helicopters by company within three years contributed to the emergence of new projects, in particular, the idea of creating a service center AgustaWestland in the region:"In Azerbaijan and neighboring countries operated 17 vehicles of the manufacturer, and their number will grow."