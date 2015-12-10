Azerbaijan ready to send 54 mln tons of cargo a year via Trans-Caspian transport route

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ 54 million tons of cargo a year - this is the potential of Azerbaijan for sending to Georgia and then across the Black Sea to Ukraine and Europe - through the Trans-Caspian international transport routes (TCITR).

Report informs referring to the Russian media, this was announced by Deputy Chairman of JSC "Azerbaijan Railways" Igbal Huseynov during the international forum "Bridging Europe and Asia: a new look at the formation of transcontinental routes" in Odessa.

He also noted that the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars require all participants of TCITR project.

"Crossing two seas on two ferries - it is very difficult, it increases the cost of logistics " - he stressed.

President of Trans Caucasus Terminals (a subsidiary of "Georgian Railway" - Report) Levan Sulaberidze said that in a day or two the first train sent by TCITR will arrive in Istanbul, the end point of the route, and another load will be send before the new year.