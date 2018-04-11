Azerbaijan Railways starts construction of railway line to Gabala

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC has started construction of a railway line to Gabala region.

Chairman of CJSC Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov told Report.

"At the same time, the design work on the construction of the railway in Gusar continues”, he said.

Moreover, according to Gurbanov, the work on construction of a new railway line around Baku is also underway: Trains will follow from the area near cafe "Nargila" to the Mashtagha settlement, area called Baghlar (Gardens), Albalilig residential area, as well as Zira settlement”.