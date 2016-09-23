Azerbaijan Railways OJSC announces an open tender

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Infrastructure Department of Azerbaijan Railways OJSC has announced an open tender on procurement of upper structure materials, insulation materials and impregnated wood sleepers.

Report informs citing the official media.

According to the information, the tender is being held on 3 lots and each lot costs 100 AZN.

The 1st lot includes procurement of upper structure materials, the 2nd lot covers insulation materials and the 3rd impregnated wood sleepers.

To participate in the tender, bidders must submit the necessary documents at Dilara Aliyeva Street, 230, Baku city (Infrastructure Department of Azerbaijan Railways OJSC) till October 12, 18:00 pm, tender proposal and bank guarantee in sealed double envelope till October 21 at 18:00 pm.