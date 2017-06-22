'Azerbaijan Railways' moves to enhanced mode

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC will work in enhanced mode during the holiday of Ramadan due to the increased density of passengers.

Report informs citing the company, all forces were mobilized to further enhance the level of service culture in passenger trains: "Approximately 15 cars will be daily added to the passenger trains operating across the country in regard with the holiday of Ramadan".

Notably, sale of tickets for passenger cars is holding for 10 days, and tickets for additional cars - on the day of their adding.