'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC extends bid term

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Cargo Transport Department of the "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC has again extended period of document submission to participate in the open tender, declared on November 30 and December 13 to purchase spare parts for VL-8, VL-11 electric locomotives.

Report informs citing official media.

According to information, applicants must submit primary documents until January 27, tender proposal and bank guarantee till February 2 at the CJSC's office in Dilara Aliyeva Street, 230, Nasimi district, Baku city. Contact person is Ali Dadashov.

Proposals will be considered at the above-mentioned address on February 3, at 11:00.