Azerbaijan proposes to delivery freight to Russia with lower tariffs

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bilateral meeting between chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov and president of Russian Railways OJSC Oleg Belozyorov took place in Moscow.

Report was told in public relations department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, works done by Azerbaijani side within North-South International Transport Corridor, project of construction of Astara-Rasht line in Iranian territory, prospective attraction of freight to this corridor, proposal of Azerbaijani side to deliver freights to Russia from Samur-Yalama check-point with low tariffs, current status and regulation of mutual accounts on international freight and passenger transportation were discussed at the meeting.

J.Gurbanov told that acceleration of works in Azerbaijani part of North-South corridor is necessary in current period: “Operation of North-South International Transport Corridor will stimulate all-round development of ties between countries. Construction of 8-km single-line railway from Astara station to Iranian border has been finished, testing travel has been carried out until the bridge on Astara river. Completion works on the bridge is underway”.

O.Belozyorov highly assessed the works done by Azerbaijani side and stressed importance of mobilization of all resources to channel freight flow to this route.