Azerbaijan posts 2.5% increase in Gross Domestic Product

In January-July of this year the country's gross domestic product made AZN 44,473,100,000, a growth of 2.5% over the same period of the last year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that GDP per capita made AZN 4,499.5.

In the indicated period, the value added rose by 16.9% in information and communication, 6.3% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 4.3% in tourist accommodation and catering, 3.3% in industry, 2.9% in trade, repair of transport means, 2.6% in transport and logistics, 1.7% in other services, and fell by 9.1% in construction.

The value added produced rose by 3% in nonoil sector and 1.9% in oil and gas sector.