Azerbaijan, Pakistan to start talks on air transportation cooperation

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan's Cabinet of Ministers under the guidance of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has approved at a session a number of agreements, including the agreement regarding Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Pakistani media.

During the meeting, Cabinet approved the agreement on starting negotiations on cooperation in the field of air transportation with Azerbaijan, Serbia, Vietnam and Brazil.

Along with this, ministers post-factum approved the launch of talks and signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.