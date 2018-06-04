Azerbaijan is leader among CIS countries by road quality

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan has ranked 1st among the CIS countries in terms of road quality.

Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle, it is stated in the report of the World Economic Forum.

Among 137 countries, Azerbaijan has ranked in 36th place. Turkey has ranked 30th, the Iran 71th, Georgia 82th, Armenia 85th, Russia 11th among region countries. At the same time, according to the report, the condition of roads in Azerbaijan has improved compared to last year.

The UAE, Singapore and Switzerland have the best roads in the world, while worst in Haiti, Congo and Mauritania .