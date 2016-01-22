Azerbaijan is among TOP 20 on registration of real estate raiting

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ This year Azerbaijan for the first time takes place in annual international rating of Property Rights Alliance for property rights protection index.

Report informs referring to State Committee on Property Issues, in rating table of 129 countries, Azerbaijan takes 20th place on 'registration of real estate' category, collecting 9,7 of 10 possible points.

Notably, Azerbaijan is in first places in traditional annual 'Doing Business' reports, made by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, for registration of real estate.