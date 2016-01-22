 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan is among TOP 20 on registration of real estate raiting

    Azerbaijan takes 20th place with 9,7 points in rating of 129 countries

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ This year Azerbaijan for the first time takes place in annual international rating of Property Rights Alliance for property rights protection index.

    Report informs referring to State Committee on Property Issues, in rating table of 129 countries, Azerbaijan takes 20th place on 'registration of real estate' category, collecting 9,7 of 10 possible points.

    Notably, Azerbaijan is in first places in traditional annual 'Doing Business' reports, made by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, for registration of real estate. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi