​Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia ink a deal on railway construction

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Railway representatives of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia have held a trilateral meeting.

Report was informed by Nadir Azmammadov, head of the Press Secretariat of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, at the meeting, the chairman of the organization Javid Gurbanov, gave detailed information about the Azerbaijani railway projects and the tasks in perspective.

He said that implementation of the North-South international transport corridor construction will play an important role in enhancing the transit potential of Azerbaijan and developing the relations among the two countries.

An agreement on the North-South International Transport Corridor was signed by Russia, Iran and India on September 12 in St. Petersburg in 2000. After certain internal procedures in these countries, the agreement entered into force on May 21, 2002. In September 2005, Azerbaijan joined the agreement on the North-South international transport corridor.

At the end of the event, the document was signed.