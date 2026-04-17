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    Azerbaijan inks deal with ICAO

    Infrastructure
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:14
    Azerbaijan inks deal with ICAO

    Azerbaijan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have signed a training services agreement, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov, met with ICAO Council Chairman Toshiyuki Ohnuma and ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar in Morocco as part of the 5th Global Implementation Support Symposium.

    At the meeting, the Azerbaijani side presented information on the development of aviation in the country, as well as the current state of cooperation with ICAO, including the ACT-SAF program on sustainable aviation fuels and the Alat Green Airport project initiatives. A training services agreement was also signed between ICAO and the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Minister of Transport and Logistics of Morocco, Abdessamad Kayouh. During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues of mutual interest in the field of transport, and prospects for expanding cooperation were discussed.

    Azerbaijan cooperation International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ICAO ilə təlim xidmətlərinə dair razılaşma imzalayıb
    Азербайджан подписал соглашение с ICAO

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