    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company hosts Russian shipbuilding corporation

    The meeting has exchanged views on cooperation

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A working meeting was held between the management of the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia (USC).

    According to information, guests gave detailed information about their company.

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company Head Rauf Veliyev and director of Marketing and Sales Department of USC Dmitry Pirahin exchanged views on the cooperation and discussed the prospects of bilateral relations.

    At the meeting there were also presentation of the latest projects implemented at Krasnoye Sormovo plant.

    Notably, Krasnoye Sormovo plant has deep historical ties with Azerbaijan. Thus, since 1971, 17 liquid and dry cargo ships were built at the factory for Azerbaijani shipyard. The plant has built around 300 underwater submarines, including 26 nuclear cruisers for Russian Naval Forces.

