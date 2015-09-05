Azerbaijan can purchase new subway trains from France

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ French "Alstom Transport" have plans for extensive cooperation with "Baku Metro" CSC. The company specialized in the field of mechanical engineering is ready to upgrade old trains operating in Baku Metro lines as well as to deliver a new generation trains

Report was told by Senior Vice President for CIS Region at "Alstom Transport" Martin Vaujour.

"These issues are discussed with "Baku Metro".However, the position of the government is not clear yet. At the beginning of 2016, I think we can give a precise answer on their investments, "- Vaujour said.

According to Senior Vice President, global financial crisis also had an impact on Azerbaijan and for obvious reasons, the majority of the investments on " Baku Metro " are frozen and it would take several months."The crisis is also affecting Azerbaijan.Therefore, we need to be very cautiously.This type of projects always take time. We will continue to work and I think that at the beginning of 2016, we will be able to learn the government's decision about it. "

M. Vaujour said that "Alstom Transport" continues relations with "Baku Metro" : "We are giving recommendations, because we would like to cooperate with "Baku Metro". So in 2015, we have supplied another 3 trains. They were commissioned before the I European Games. We also continue the dialogue with "Baku Metro" on purchase of trains."