Azerbaijan can be transit country for transportation of grain

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rusagrotrans CJSC — Russia's largest infrastructure which provides rail-basedgrainfreighting services plans to bring its product to markets of Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan by using the territory of Azerbaijan as a transit country.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, general directorof Rusagrotrans Yuri Kim said.

According to him, Rusagrotrans intends to contribute to the transit of goodsvia the Astara-Rasht railway to the sea port of Bandar Abbas in Iran and the Persian Gulf. In addition, Y. Kim also said that Rusagrotrans plans to export grain to Turkey via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway in the future.

Notably, at present Russia's grain exports carried out via ports in the Caspian Sea, while via the small ports of the Azov Sea to Turkey.