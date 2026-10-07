Azerbaijan, C. Steinweg Group discuss joint Middle Corridor projects

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Azerbaijan and the Netherlands-based C. Steinweg Group have discussed joint projects along the Middle Corridor.

According to Report, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X that the discussions took place during his meeting with Ulf Boll, Chief Executive Officer of C. Steinweg Group.

Jabbarov said the sides had discussed opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals and logistics, as well as the establishment of storage and warehousing complexes.

He added that they had exchanged views in particular on joint projects along the Middle Corridor and on expanding infrastructure capacity in this area.