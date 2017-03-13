Azerbaijan purchases new locomotives from Kazakhstan

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ New diesel locomotives were shipped from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. Report informs citing the Kazakh-tv.kz, in accordance with contract signed between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Kazakhstan's 'Locomotive kurastyryzauty' JSC another batch newly produced TE33A Evolution type diesel locomotives considered for cargo transportation delivered to Azerbaijan

Notably, TE33A Evolution type diesel locomotives, brought into Azerbaijan under the contract, provided with asynchronous traction motor operating with 6 axles, 2 cabins, alternating current, economically advantageous for diesel consumption. Weight is 138 tons, power (4 400 horsepower) 3 356 kW.

These type of locomotives brought first container train to Azerbaijan from China for the first time in 2015. Locomotives can easily move 3 200-ton freight.