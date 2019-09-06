​Azerbaijan becomes connecting hub for European air transit flows

Members of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) met in Brussels, Report informs citing Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

Azerbaijan was represented by the Director of “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control (AZANS) Farhan Guliyev. As part of a working visit, Farhan Guliyev also met with the Director General of EUROCONTROL, Eamonn Brennan. During the meeting key issues in the field of air traffic management and planning of transit flows through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the role of our country as a strategic partner of Eurocontrol were discussed.

Issues related to the planning of air traffic flows and actions in case of unforeseen circumstances in the region were also discussed. Eamonn Brennan highly assessed the achievements of Azerbaijan’s civil aviation and noted that the strategic location and high level of air navigation provision makes Azerbaijan attractive for the European organization in the field of air traffic flow planning and it increases the number of transit flights between Europe and Asia.