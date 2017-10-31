 Top
    Azerbaijan bars privatization of state scientific institutions

    Parliament approves an amendment to legislation© Report

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The draft on the amendment to the law of Azerbaijan “On privatization of state property” has been today discussed and approved at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

    Report informs, amendment has been aligned with law “On Science”. 

    According to amendment, state scientific institutions that conduct fundamentally and strategically important scientific research have also been added to the list of state property forbidden for privatization

