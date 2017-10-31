Azerbaijan bars privatization of state scientific institutions

© Report

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The draft on the amendment to the law of Azerbaijan “On privatization of state property” has been today discussed and approved at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

Report informs, amendment has been aligned with law “On Science”.

According to amendment, state scientific institutions that conduct fundamentally and strategically important scientific research have also been added to the list of state property forbidden for privatization