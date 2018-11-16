Azerbaijan announces ways to set tariffs on toll roads

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency continues to build toll roads in the country, chairman of the management board at the Agency, Saleh Mammadov said, Report informs.

According to him, currently, a highway from the 45th km of Baku to the Russian state border is under construction: "The construction works have been launched this year. The section up to 153rd km of the current road is planned to be rebuilt. This four-lane highway is expected to be a toll road. The newly-launched Baku-Alat-Iranian border highway commissioned with participation of the head of state in 2018 cut the 270 km-road by 40 km."

Mammadov also noted that the agency has not power to set tariffs on toll roads: "The tariffs will be set by the Tariff Council. We’ll only show the number of cars moving on that road within a day. The Tariff Council will set prices on these grounds."