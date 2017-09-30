Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discuss possibility of resuming Baku-Dushanbe flight

© MFA of Tajikistan

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held between Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rustam Soli and President of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC Jahangir Askerov.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of interaction between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the field of air communication and its further development.

The possibility of resuming the direct flight Dushanbe-Baku was also discussed. The parties worked out concrete proposals on the implementation of the issues discussed.