Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign new cooperation agreement

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Intergovernmental agreement in the field of standardization signed at the end of 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation held today in Baku.

Report informs, the agreement was signed by Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, Ramiz Hasanov from the Azerbaijani side and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Beibit Isabaeva from the Kazakh side.

According to the agreement, exchange of experience in the field of standardization will be held between the two countries.