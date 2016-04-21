Azerbaijan and Iran will launch joint production of cars

https://report.az/storage/news/10c759c059e901a373f120155d5ad4d9/945b6777-13f4-4b2e-bf29-885d7b47f454_292.jpg
Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Iranian companies intend to cooperate in production of passenger cars and spare parts.
Report informs, Azerbaijani company 'Azeurocar LLC' and the Iranian Iran Khodro signed a memorandum of understanding today in Baku.
Initially the car models will be defined, which are most expedient to manufacture, and then will be developed a business plan. The project will be implemented in an industrial quarter of Neftchala.
Construction is scheduled for two years.
Ülviyyə ŞamilqızıNews Author