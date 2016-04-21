 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and Iran will launch joint production of cars

    Construction is scheduled for two years

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Iranian companies intend to cooperate in production of passenger cars and spare parts.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani company 'Azeurocar LLC' and the Iranian Iran Khodro signed a memorandum of understanding today in Baku.

    Initially the car models will be defined, which are most expedient to manufacture, and then will be developed a business plan. The project will be implemented in an industrial quarter of Neftchala. 

    Construction is scheduled for two years.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi