Azerbaijan and Iran will launch joint production of cars

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Iranian companies intend to cooperate in production of passenger cars and spare parts.

Report informs, Azerbaijani company 'Azeurocar LLC' and the Iranian Iran Khodro signed a memorandum of understanding today in Baku.

Initially the car models will be defined, which are most expedient to manufacture, and then will be developed a business plan. The project will be implemented in an industrial quarter of Neftchala.

Construction is scheduled for two years.