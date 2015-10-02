​Azerbaijan and Iran to discuss North-South railway project

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Meetings on the project of the international North-South railway are scheduled to be held on October 9 and 10 in Lankaran and Astara (Azerbaijan) and Astara (Iran).

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Industry, during the talks, issues concerning the progress in connection with the international North-South transport corridor, organization of coordinated efforts from both sides, the future infrastructure, and inspection of corridor section Astara ( Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) will be discussed.

The Azerbaijani side will be represented by the Minister of Economy and Industry, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport, the State Customs Committee, State Border Service, JSC "Azerbaijan Railways", the Iranian side - by high-ranking officials of relevant structures.