"Azeravtoyol": Snow removal and sand sowing vehicles deployed in problematic areas” - VIDEO

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Azeravtoyol” OJSC deployed enough vehicles and mechanisms on streets and avenues of Baku, as well as automobile highways of the country, from morning hours, related to instable weather conditions”.

Spokesperson of “Azeravtoyol” OJSC, Anar Jafarli told Report.

According to him, snow removal and sand sowing vehicles have been deployed in areas, where problems with traffic flow are observed.

“Azeravtoyol” teams and specialized vehicles sowed sand-salt mixture on frozen roads at morning hours to ensure traffic flow.

No problems have been observed on roads since morning hours as a result of preventive action on streets and avenues of Baku city and autobahns of the republic.

Current road conditions are normal. Problems with movement of unfit vehicles, without proper tires and those driven by unexperienced drivers are unavoidable. We don’t advise unprepared drivers to go into traffic”.