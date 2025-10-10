Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    AZCON Holding and Abu Dhabi Ports Group discuss development of transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 15:38
    AZCON Holding and Abu Dhabi Ports Group discuss development of transport cooperation

    A delegation from the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), led by Executive Director Shahin Babayev, held a meeting with representatives of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, headed by CEO Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, in the UAE.

    According to Report, citing AZCON, the meeting focused on projects currently being implemented by AZCON Holding in the transport sector. The sides also exchanged views on investment opportunities and potential areas of cooperation between the organization and the holding.

    Last month, a contract was signed between AZCON Holding and Abu Dhabi Ports Company.

    The vessels, expected to be completed by 2028, will be launched on major routes to optimize connectivity between key trade hubs in the Caspian Sea. They are set to play an important role in strengthening the Middle Corridor, which links Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea.

    AZCON Holding Abu Dhabi shipbuilding cooperation
    Photo
    Photo
