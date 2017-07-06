AZAL will send bigger aircrafts to Turkish resorts

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) CJSC will consider opportunity to replace planes operating in Antalya, Milas and Dalaman (Turkey) with bigger aircrafts”.

Report was informed in the press service of AZAL.

The statement said that by the order of the Azerbaijani side, foreign airline carries out charter flights to Antalya twice a week: "Flights to Antalya are carried out every day with a minimum of 3, maximum 4 times. Flights to Bodrum carried out once a day and to Dalaman twice a week”.

Notably, some hotels in the country have announced the sale of AZALJET tickets for next two months.