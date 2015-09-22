AZAL starts selling tickets for low-budget route Baku-Moscow

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) start implementation of low-cost scheduled flights on the route Baku-Moscow-Baku from October 25 this year.

Report informs citing AZAL, booking and ticket sales are available at the box office and on the website.

The flights will be operated daily by plane Airbus A320. The one-way ticket cost is 99 Euros in this direction.

This specified route provides each individual piece of luggage (not more than 23 kilograms), free bringing of a hand luggage (not more than 8 kilograms) with dimensions of 55x35x20 centimeters.

Flight departs from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 15:00, arriving at Vnukovo Airport - at 17:10 local time. The return flight departs from Moscow at 18:10, arriving in Baku - at 22:00 local time.

The 99-euro ticket are also available in other directions, namely Baku-Dubai-Baku, Baku-Istanbul-Baku and Baku-Antalya-Baku at the box office and AZAL website.