AZAL openes direct flight from Lankaran to Moscow

© Report

Moscow. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ A solemn opening of aviation flight from Lankaran to the international airport Vnukovo has been held , Russian Bureau of Report News Agency informs.

The new direction was opened by the General representative of AZAL in Russia, Rahib Isaev and Sales Manager of Vnukovo Maxim Shishko.

The first passenger registered for the flight, Ismaylova Shola received memorable gifts from the organizers at the ceremony. The flight Moscow-Lankaran and back of AZAL aviation company will be performed every Friday on Airbus 320 planes.

The General Director of Vnukovo airport Vasily Alexandrov noted that cooperation with AZAL is developing successfully."We have great economic and trade relations with Azerbaijan, a large Diaspora, large-scale tourist flows. Therefore, the direction that we arrange will be successfully developed. This year, passenger traffic of airport will reach 20 million people, including thanks to AZAL, " said the General Director of Vnukovo.

In turn, Deputy Executive Director AZAL Jamil Manizade, noted that the company is going to open new flights to Russia, including Vnukovo airport.

"Today we are opening the 4th direction from Vnukovo airport. Today there are 6 international airports in Azerbaijan. I hope that next summer we will cover all the airports of Azerbaijan and connect them with Vnukovo. The increase in the number of flights and destinations has led to the fact that the best available airlines will fly to Vnukovo", - said D. Manizade.