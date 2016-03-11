AZAL launches new 1+1 campaign: buy one ticket, get the second for free

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced the launch of a new campaign due to Novruz holiday. During the national spring holiday Novruz, anyone can buy two air tickets of the economy or business class for the price of one, Report was told in the press service of AZAL.

The campaign applies to round-trip tickets from Baku/ to Baku in the following directions: London, Paris, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Beijing and New York. The cost for the second air ticket will not be charged, except for administrative fees.

Sales period within the campaign: March 18 - 27 2016.

Flights period: April 1 - May 31 2016.

Air tickets purchased within the campaign should be of the same flight and class. According to the terms of the campaign, air tickets can only be exchanged together.

Tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices.