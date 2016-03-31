AZAL launches campaign for veterans on the occasion of May 9

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the launch of a new campaign, timed to May 9 - Victory Day in the II World War.

Report was told in the press service of AZAL within campaign heroes of the Soviet Union and those awarded with the Order of Glory 3 degrees, the participants and invalids of the Second World War, the widowsofmilitary personnel, wounded, shell-shocked and the victims of the Second World War will get a free ticket to any direction. The campaign also provides a free ticket for one accompanying passenger.

The veterans can acquire tickets at AZAL ticket offices by presenting a document confirming belonging to the category of veterans of II World War.