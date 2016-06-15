AZAL increases number of flights on Baku-Beijing-Baku

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Airlines" (AZAL) to expand the geography of flights on Baku-Beijing-Baku, has increased the number of direct and Long Range flights.

Report was told in the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, in addition, from June 17, flights also will be launched to Beijing also on Fridays. The flight time at 19: 35 from Baku.

Notably, the current schedule of flights on Baku-Beijing-Baku is on Tuesday and Sunday at 19: 35.

The flights are launched by "Boeing 767" aircrafts.